Wreck closes all four lanes of Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle hit a light pole closing all four lanes of Carolina Beach Road at Alabama Avenue at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police crews attended the scene and said the driver was not injured.

The road was still closed at 11:30 p.m. and will be closed for a few more hours.

Duke Energy estimates power will be out for approximately one hour.

