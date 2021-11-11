UNCW honors veterans’ service and sacrifice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) honored the service and sacrifice of veterans at its Annual Veterans Day Ceremony held in front of Veterans Hall Thursday morning.

The keynote speaker was Tyrone Rowell who has served in a number of leadership roles at UNCW and has given almost 30 years of service to the country.

“The nation owes its veterans acknowledgment of thank you when we send them off to war,” said Rowell. “We need to support them when they’re at war, and we need to support them when they come home. And we were not always true to this virtue but I think we are today, and the fact that these people came out to celebrate today shows that we’re not going to let what happened to some of our earlier veterans happen again.”

The Office of Military Affairs hosted the ceremony and held a catered lunch afterward.

“Today, more than 2,100 military-affiliated students are enrolled at UNCW and more than 8,000 are alumni, making Veterans Day especially meaningful to our Seahawk community,” said Bill Kawczynski, director of military affairs.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.