Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW honors veterans’ service and sacrifice

The Annual Veterans Day Ceremony took place on Thursday, November 11 at Veterans Hall.
The Annual Veterans Day Ceremony took place on Thursday, November 11 at Veterans Hall.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) honored the service and sacrifice of veterans at its Annual Veterans Day Ceremony held in front of Veterans Hall Thursday morning.

The keynote speaker was Tyrone Rowell who has served in a number of leadership roles at UNCW and has given almost 30 years of service to the country.

“The nation owes its veterans acknowledgment of thank you when we send them off to war,” said Rowell. “We need to support them when they’re at war, and we need to support them when they come home. And we were not always true to this virtue but I think we are today, and the fact that these people came out to celebrate today shows that we’re not going to let what happened to some of our earlier veterans happen again.”

The Office of Military Affairs hosted the ceremony and held a catered lunch afterward.

“Today, more than 2,100 military-affiliated students are enrolled at UNCW and more than 8,000 are alumni, making Veterans Day especially meaningful to our Seahawk community,” said Bill Kawczynski, director of military affairs.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.
Members of white nationalist group show up at NHC school board meeting
Christopher Joseph Kelly
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in fatal shooting in Supply
Vehicle hits light pole, closes all four lanes of Carolina Beach Road
Carolina Beach Road open again after car accident
Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Brunswick County announces first human case of West Nile Virus infection in 2021
Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Brunswick County

Latest News

Canadian actress Katie Boland stars as twins in a film she both wrote and directed. “We’re All...
Actress Katie Boland makes her directorial debut, stars as twins in film playing at Cucalorus
During a routine inspection of the zoo on Oct. 4, inspectors found that the tiger, Sasha, had...
USDA inspection details concerns with care of tiger, camel at Tregembo Animal Park
Katie Boland makes her directorial debut in "We're All in this Together." She also stars as...
Actress Katie Boland makes her directorial debut, stars as twins in film playing at Cucalorus
Settlement money from opioid companies expected to start coming in shortly after the first of...
Cities, counties preparing for the arrival of millions in opioid settlement money