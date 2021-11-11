Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays mortgages for several N.C. Gold Star families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - The Tunnel of Towers Foundation announced Thursday that it has paid, in-full, the mortgages on the homes of 35 Gold Star families, including two fallen soldiers from our area.

The families of U.S. Army Sergeant Roger Leeroy Adams Jr. (Wilmington, NC) and Marine Corps Staff Sergeant William (Billy) Joseph Kundrat (Holly Ridge, NC) were among those chosen by the foundation.

The families of the following North Carolina fallen service members also received this gift from the foundation:

U.S. Army Specialist Steven Alexander Davis (Fayetteville, NC)

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Nathan Lee Goodman (Holly Springs, NC)

U.S. Army First Lieutenant Justin Shawnsonte Smith (Kenly, NC)

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Bradley Scott Bohle (Broadway, NC)

N.C. Air National Guard Major Ryan Scott David (Blowing Rock, NC)

“This Veterans Day, we’re honoring the inspiring Americans who sprang into action to take the fight to our enemies and protect our homeland in the wake of September 11th. We’re eternally grateful to the fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and their families who live every day with the reminder of the sacrifice of their loved one. As a small thank you to the Davis, Goodman, Smith, Bohle, Adams, Kundrat and David families, we’re paying off their mortgages, ensuring they’ll always have a place to call home,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

The foundation’s Veterans Day name-reading ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., can be seen below.

