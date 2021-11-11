Services and programs available to help Veterans in Southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “More than 17,000 former service members reside in New Hanover County, making up approximately 7.5 percent of our county’s total population,” Graham said. “We are proud of the resources we are able to offer them and their families. As our Veteran population continues to grow, we look forward to reaching even more of those who served our country and call New Hanover County home. I encourage Veterans to attend our online event on November 9 to learn more about how we can help and support them.”

Here is an overview of some programs organized in New Hanover County that assist and celebrate our local Veterans:

Veteran ServicesNew Hanover County’s Veteran Services Department helps former service men and women and their eligible family members apply for benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies. Veterans residing in New Hanover County in need of assistance are encouraged to call 910-798-7611 to schedule an appointment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. To learn more about the work being done by the county’s Veteran Services Department, visit VeteranServices.NHCgov.com.

Veterans’ Honor ProgramThe New Hanover County Register of Deeds Veterans’ Honor Program provides Veterans with a free photo identification card that entitles them to discounts at participating area businesses. After recording their DD 214, Veterans receive an ID card, at no cost, which provides discounts at nearly 75 local businesses who participate in the program. Learn more at RegisterofDeeds.NHCgov.com.

Flag CollectionThe Register of Deeds Office partners with Wilmington Funeral & Cremation to collect used American flags that are no longer fit for display. These flags are then placed with a Veteran at the time of cremation to honor them and their service to our country. Flags can be dropped off at collection bins located at the Register of Deeds downtown office (320 Chestnut Street, Suite 120) and at the Register of Deeds satellite office (230 Government Center Drive, Suite 180).

Tax ReliefDisabled Veterans are eligible for property tax relief through the New Hanover County Tax Department by completing the state’s property tax exclusion document. This could entitle a disabled veteran to receive a property tax exemption of up to the first $45,000 of the appraised value of his/her primary residence if the veteran is 100 percent disabled as a result of service. Additional information can be found at Tax.NHCgov.com.

Brunswick County Veteran Services

Pender County Veteran Services

Columbus County Veteran Services

Bladen County Veteran Services: (910) 862-6781, 300 Mercer Mill Road, (in same bldg as Health Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.