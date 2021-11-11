Senior Connect
Officials unveil historical marker to honor Pastor J. Allen Kirk

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new historical marker was unveiled Wednesday to honor Pastor J. Allen Kirk, a pastor of Central Baptist Church and well-known community leader during the 1898 massacre.

The marker is on the corner of North Third and Red Cross Streets in downtown Wilmington.

In 1898, Kirk left a paper trail of what happened during the massacre, noting all of the key events during that time.

Had he not persevered, the truth of the massacre and insurrection that unfolded may have gone unknown.

Leaders at the ceremony all said that the 1898 massacre is an important day to remember because of how far our community and country as a whole has changed since then.

Sonya Patrick with the Black Leadership Caucus said today was emotional thinking back on the horrific massacre, but more importantly it’s emotional because Kirk is being recognized for his work.

“We do recognize the legacy of Dr. J Allen Kirk with this marker celebration,” said Patrick. “That was important to me, that was one of my goals and we’re glad that it happened here today.”

