First Alert Forecast: rain chances growing, temperatures tumbling

By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you late on this Thursday. A cold front will visit the Cape Fear Region soon. Odds for a shower with this feature will grow to 60% Thursday night and then rapidly drop Friday. Some fall gardens could grab up to a few tenths of an inch of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible but severe storms are unlikely.

Ahead of the front, expect balmy readings above 60 Thursday night. Behind the front, a progressively cooler flow will replace highs in the 70s Friday with 50s and 60s by early next week. Nights may trend to the frosty 30s in this time, so have your scraper on stand-by!

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: subtropical storm development remains possible north of Bermuda. The Carolinas will have zero impacts in any case.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Nov. 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Nov. 11, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring risk of showers, tumbling temps
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Nov. 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 10, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: from unseasonably warm to possible frost next week