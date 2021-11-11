First Alert Forecast: rain chances growing, temperatures tumbling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you late on this Thursday. A cold front will visit the Cape Fear Region soon. Odds for a shower with this feature will grow to 60% Thursday night and then rapidly drop Friday. Some fall gardens could grab up to a few tenths of an inch of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible but severe storms are unlikely.

Rain is not a guarantee for every backyard but late Thursday into early Friday offer the best odds for it of the entire week. Here is some of the latest modeling of the matter... pic.twitter.com/TCLg92fL4D — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 11, 2021

Ahead of the front, expect balmy readings above 60 Thursday night. Behind the front, a progressively cooler flow will replace highs in the 70s Friday with 50s and 60s by early next week. Nights may trend to the frosty 30s in this time, so have your scraper on stand-by!

Last note: subtropical storm development remains possible north of Bermuda. The Carolinas will have zero impacts in any case.

