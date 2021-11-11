Senior Connect
Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton (Photo source: Panthers.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/AP) - Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced the signing on social media Thursday.

The Panthers are light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

