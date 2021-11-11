Cam Newton returning to Carolina Panthers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/AP) - Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced the signing on social media Thursday.

#Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newtonhttps://t.co/NokOmrZ2ir — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021

The Panthers are light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.

