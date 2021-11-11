Blue Star Memorial marker unveiled in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Garden Club unveiled a new memorial marker along the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington.

The ceremony to present the marker has been in the works for about a year since the marker was ordered.

Community leaders and active duty military members said that even though November 11th is Veterans Day, it’s a good reminder to salute those who are currently serving our country.

Thursday’s ceremony was filled with veterans and Blue Star families, thanking those that put in the time and effort to have this memorial marker put up.

Laura Dickey, Rear Admiral U.S. Coast Guard, was the keynote speaker.

“It’s an honor for us to serve our country, but to know that our citizens really appreciate what we do is really tremendous,” said Dickey. “And we really owe it to all who have served over the many years to recognize them for that sacrifice.”

Dickey, a Wilmington native, comes from a family who, combined, has more than 60 years of service in the United States military.

“It really lets the community show how much they support our veterans and appreciate service, so it’s a wonderful event that they put on,” Dickey said of the Cape Fear Garden Club’s new Blue Star Memorial marker.

The Blue Star Memorial Project began in 1944 as a tribute to veterans of World War II. The blue star was an icon at the time, seen on flags and banners of families that had children serving in the military.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.