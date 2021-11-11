Actress Katie Boland makes her directorial debut, stars as twins in film playing at Cucalorus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Canadian actress Katie Boland stars as twins in a film she both wrote and directed. “We’re All in this Together” will be screened at the Cucalorus Film Festival.

The movie is based on a best-selling novel from Amy Jones.

Boland adapted the work for the film.

“It was a very ambitious directorial debut for sure,” she said.

The movie follows a dysfunctional family that has to come together again after the matriarch of the family hurls herself over a waterfall in a barrel. In the film, that moment goes viral.

“It was definitely a creative challenge,” said Boland. “I’ve been an actress for a very long time, for over 20 years, since I was a child. I was really looking for something new and different to do and it was a lot of fun. I loved getting into both these characters. I love the challenge of how to direct myself as twins. I loved how physically different the twins looked. So, it was really a great experience.”

The cast and crew shot the film in Hamilton, Ontario, not far from where Boland grew up in Toronto. As a result, the film was a family affair.

Her brother was the film’s composer.

“It was really a special experience because my mother was the executive producer on the film,” she said. “She’s a filmmaker herself, as well as a producer, so that was really fun and we had a lot of friends working on it.”

Boland traveled to Wilmington for the Cucalorus Film Festival, along with her mother.

“She is going to come to the premiere with me and it’s just it’s very thrilling,” she said.

While this is her second film to be selected for the festival, this is Boland’s first trip to Wilmington.

“It’s beyond an honor,” she said. “This is known as a film festival for filmmakers and the best film festival for filmmakers in the world. I was so honored to be selected.”

