Veterans Day Services and specials around Southeastern North Carolina

Wednesday

10 a.m. West Brunswick High School hosts an annual ceremony

Thursday

10:45 a.m. Veterans Hall, UNCW

- The keynote speaker will be Ty Rowell, who served UNCW in various senior leadership roles beginning in 1974 and then continued volunteering following retirement. Rowell’s military experience includes three years of active duty with the Army, two years with the North Carolina National Guard and 23 years serving with the Army Reserves. Following the ceremony, all faculty, staff and students who are military-affiliated are encouraged to stay for a catered box lunch to connect with others.

11 a.m. Tabitha’s Courtyard, CFCC (411 N. Front Street)

11 a.m. The New Hanover County Veteran’s Council Veterans Day gathering at the American Legion and Gold Star Monuments at Long Leaf Park (314 Pine Grove Drive)

11 a.m. Burgaw Veterans Day Service. The Town of Burgaw and the Daughters of the American Revolution Battle of Moores Creek Bridge Chapter join to commemorate the courage and patriotism of all men and women in the United States Armed Services. 11am. 115 S. Dickerson St.

Specials

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Golden Corral offering complimentary “thank you” meal to to all active duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service. All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage.

Walk-On’s is honoring veterans by offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger & side of fries on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu with a valid military ID or proof of service on Nov. 11.

The North Carolina Aquariums will honor veterans and military service members on Nov. 11. The three aquariums, located at Fort Fisher (Kure Beach), Pine Knoll Shores (near Atlantic Beach) and Roanoke Island (Manteo), will offer free admission on Veterans Day to all veteran, active, reserve or retired members of the U.S. military with an online reservation and a valid service identification or proof of service, as well as spouses and dependents.­

Free Haircuts for Veterans 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. CFCC Barber School (108 Walnut St.)

