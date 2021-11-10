Senior Connect
Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

