Pender County Sheriff’s Office makes plea to parents, school board after recent threats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After two teenagers were recently arrested for making threats against schools on social media, the Pender County’s Sheriff’s Office made a plea to parents at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Their message to parents: to closely monitor their children’s social media.

Captain James Rowell, with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, told the school board and audience to “Report don’t Repost”. He reminded parents and students that you could be charged with a felony offense just for sharing the details of the threat with a friend.

“Just like we wouldn’t put them out on a road without a car without supervision, we don’t necessarily need to hand them a cell phone and let them go unchecked. So just asking for parents help, talk with their students about the severity of these types of threats,” said Rowell.

He also went over their protocol for when they receive these threats, including search warrants, taking the electronics from the household, and even holding parents liable for any expenses that the search covers.

“Again, pay attention to what your children are posting on social media. If they do find one of these threat type posts, we ask them to report it, not to repost it,” said Rowell.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to closely monitor these types of threats, and encourages anyone who may see one to immediately report it to their office.

