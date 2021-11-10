New Hanover commissioners to formally weigh in on ILM military activity

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners on Monday are expected to formally take a stance on the military’s increased use of Wilmington International Airport for training and refueling.

The issue has divided the community. Opponents have voiced concerns with the increased noise and potential environmental consequences, while those in support say the benefit to local businesses outweighs any inconvenience caused by the noise.

Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman has proposed a resolution that, if passed during Monday’s meeting of the Board, would voice the county’s support of military operations at ILM.

“The United States military has recently increased its use of Wilmington International Airport (ILM) as a refueling and training site, resulting in increased economic benefits to ILM, fixed-base operators at the airport and supporting hotels, rental car businesses, restaurants and more. It has further spurred significant private investment to support military operations,” a summary of the resolution included in the agenda packet states.

“The resolution is intended to show the U.S. military that New Hanover County supports its use of ILM as a refueling and training site,” the summary continues.

Boseman’s stance on the matter comes as no surprise. She along with fellow commissioner Bill Rivenbark previously exchanged contentious emails with State Representative Deb Butler following a meeting with members of the military and ILM that aimed to address residents’ concerns with the increased jet activity.

“You just helped have ILM declared persona not [sic] grata to the military,” Boseman wrote in an email to Butler.

“I enjoy the aircraft flying in and out of Wilmington,” Rivenbark wrote in a separate email to Butler. “If that were all the problems we have in North Carolina what a easy problem we would have. Pass a budget and then get in touch with me about jets flying over historic downtown. It would be nice for the school Districts to know what the NC budget was to plan for their budget. Please do your job and quit worrying about jets.”

For her part, Butler previously told WECT it was not her job to vilify any of the parties involved.

“I love the airport, the military has my full support, but so do the people I represent,” Butler said.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

