Neighbors mourn loss of shooting victim: ‘We’re truly shocked.’

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Gunshots ring out in a usually quiet Supply neighborhood, leaving a young man dead and residents in shock.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said LeRoy Robinson, who lives just steps away from the property now wrapped in crime scene tape. “I’d hate it to happen to anyone here in this neighborhood but out of all people, him? Good kid, 29 years old. For nothing.”

Ethan Cody Schroeder, 29, died after a shooting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident took all his neighbors by surprise.

“We never thought in a million years that something like that would happen in this neighborhood because everybody around here is more or less together,” said Robinson. “We know everyone. We’re very shocked that that happened in this neighborhood.”

Robinson says he spoke to the victim just hours before he died. talking about ways they could help each other out. He and his sister would often give the young man food and money for helping them with chores like yard work and housework.

“I truly hate that happened to him. It’s something to hear about something a distance from you, but when it hits the neighborhood close to you and you just talked to this kid... It touches you.”

As Robinson and his neighbors deal with the loss of their beloved friend, they pray justice is just around the corner.

“It’s like I told Sheriff Ingram last night,” said Robinson. “I said ‘that kid didn’t deserve that.’ I said ‘he was a good kid. Whoever did it, I hope you get him, lock him up and throw away the key, because he didn’t deserve that.’”

