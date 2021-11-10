Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Members of white nationalist group show up at NHC school board meeting

Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.
Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Five members of white nationalist group “Proud Boys” showed up at the New Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

They entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.

None of the members of the Proud Boys formally addressed the board during public comment, but they gave people speaking against the mask mandate a standing ovation.

School board member Nelson Beaulieu had little to say about the presence of group members.

“I really have no comment,” said Beaulieu. “Everyone’s entitled to show up, no violence no outbursts; everyone’s entitled to be here and have their voices heard. I don’t have to agree with any of them, but they’re entitled to their First Amendment protections and that’s what they decided to exercise here tonight.”

The Proud Boys is a far right, neo-fascist organization that’s tied to political violence; it was designated as a terrorist group in Canada earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Wilmington man killed in crash at Market Street and Station Road
Naulege Johnson appears before a judge in a New Hanover County courtroom.
Suspects in fatal downtown shooting ordered to be held without bond
Riegelwood man identified as victim of River Road shooting
Floodwaters in Carolina Beach.
Southeastern North Carolina sees significant flooding this weekend
During unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems at the Walmart on Sigmon Road in...
New Hanover stores fined for ‘excessive’ price-scanning errors

Latest News

Carolina Beach has selected a new parking management company.
Carolina Beach Town Council delays parking discussion
Bladen County School officials are calling their current budget "critical." (Source: WECT)
Bladen County Board of Education votes to not require masks
A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End...
Documentary about “Black Lives Matter” art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival
Documentary about “Black Lives Matter” art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival
Documentary about "Black Lives Matter" art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival