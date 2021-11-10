‘Let’s Talk’: New Hanover County schedules public forums on community violence, school safety

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As county leaders work to fund and implement a multi-million dollar plan to address safety in schools and community violence, the county has scheduled two public forums on both topics community members can participate in.

The two Zoom events will feature an array of panelists, including local service providers, families, teachers, school administrators, law enforcement officials and more, according to a news release from the county. People wanting to participate can listen to the conversation and submit questions into the virtual chat feature.

The first session - “Let’s Talk: Community Violence Forum” - is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. The panel will feature local law enforcement, community groups and parents with a discussion on issues taking place around New Hanover County that are leading to and are a direct result of violence within the community.

The second session - “Let’s Talk: School Safety Forum” - will feature representatives from New Hanover County Schools’ Central Services, school administration and parents. The discussion will center around how issues that start in a community impact the school environment, and how to help ensure safety on school campuses, according to the county.

“Talking about the adversities that face our community and schools is an important step toward addressing the issues that threaten safety in both places,” said New Hanover County’s Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Linda Thompson, who will serve as facilitator for both forums. “These two community forums will be opportunities to openly discuss what is happening and hear directly from our community on what they are seeing, concerns they have, and how we can tackle these problems together.”

Links to both webinars can be accessed here.

