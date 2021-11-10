Gift from Tate family establishes scholarships at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) announced a $100,000 gift commitment from Dr. Jimmy Tate and his sister Dr. Mary Lisa Robinson on Wednesday to establish scholarships in memory of their brother, Harvey Tate, Jr.

“We are grateful for Jimmy and Mary Lisa’s support of his alma mater,” said Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Eddie Stuart. “The two have created a family legacy through service and philanthropic investments.”

The money will fund scholarships to support student athletes and students with a farming and/or environmental background pursuing a degree offered by the Cameron School of Business.

Tate is a triple degree alumnus from UNCW who was appointed to the UNCW Board of Trustees earlier this year.

He is currently the president of the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, which serves 10 counties throughout southeastern North Carolina. Tate has served as president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College and has served as both a student and a part-time faculty member at UNCW.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.