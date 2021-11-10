Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Friday Night Football Pregame: Second round of the state playoffs

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

Here’s a schedule of this week’s playoff games:

4A

#19 Laney at #3 Cleveland

#10 South View at #7 Hoggard

3A

#9 North Brunswick at #8 Westover

2A

#13 James Kenan at #4 Whiteville

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill at #7 West Craven

1A

#11 West Columbus at #6 Pender

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems at the Walmart on Sigmon Road in...
New Hanover stores fined for ‘excessive’ price-scanning errors
WPD investigates after woman dies of gunshot wound
Members of the group entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.
Members of white nationalist group show up at NHC school board meeting
Masks in the classroom
NHC School Board opts to postpone mask policy decision until after health board meets Friday
Christopher Joseph Kelly
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in fatal shooting in Supply

Latest News

Friday Night Football Pregame
Friday Night Football Pregame: Round 2 of the State Playoffs
High School Football
Friday Night Football: First Round of State Playoffs
Friday Night Football Pregame: State Playoffs, 1st Round
Friday Night Football Pregame: State Playoffs - First Round
New Hanover, Laney, Pender and East Bladen are among the first round winners from the boys'...
Bucs, Wildcats, Eagles among first round winners in first round of boys’ soccer playoffs