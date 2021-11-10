Friday Night Football Pregame: Second round of the state playoffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

Here’s a schedule of this week’s playoff games:

4A

#19 Laney at #3 Cleveland

#10 South View at #7 Hoggard

3A

#9 North Brunswick at #8 Westover

2A

#13 James Kenan at #4 Whiteville

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill at #7 West Craven

1A

#11 West Columbus at #6 Pender

