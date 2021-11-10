Friday Night Football Pregame: Second round of the state playoffs
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.
Here’s a schedule of this week’s playoff games:
4A
#19 Laney at #3 Cleveland
#10 South View at #7 Hoggard
3A
#9 North Brunswick at #8 Westover
2A
#13 James Kenan at #4 Whiteville
#10 Wallace-Rose Hill at #7 West Craven
1A
#11 West Columbus at #6 Pender
