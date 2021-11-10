Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: from unseasonably warm to possible frost next week

By Eric Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your forecast opens with more temperature trips deep into the toasty 70s through Friday. The first frost of fall has been elusive for most Cape Fear communities but, following a Friday front, temperatures are likely to be more supportive of it for one or more nights next week.

The cold front in question may also be a transient agent for rain. Odds for a shower: 0% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, 60% Thursday night into Friday morning, and 20% or less for the weekend. Rain amounts ought to range from zero for spots that miss the showers, obviously, to a few tenths of an inch in a few lucky spots.

