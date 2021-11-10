First Alert Forecast: from unseasonably warm to possible frost next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your forecast opens with more temperature trips deep into the toasty 70s through Friday. The first frost of fall has been elusive for most Cape Fear communities but, following a Friday front, temperatures are likely to be more supportive of it for one or more nights next week.

Right now, not many ingredients for severe weather appear to be in place along with our next risk of showers. We will keep an eye on it in any case! pic.twitter.com/mdQIZbHwqF — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 10, 2021

The cold front in question may also be a transient agent for rain. Odds for a shower: 0% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, 60% Thursday night into Friday morning, and 20% or less for the weekend. Rain amounts ought to range from zero for spots that miss the showers, obviously, to a few tenths of an inch in a few lucky spots.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.