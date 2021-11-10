First Alert Forecast: from toasty 70s to frosty 30s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your forecast opens with more temperature trips deep into the toasty 70s Wednesday through Friday. The first frost of fall has been elusive for most Cape Fear communities but, following a Friday front, temperatures are likely to be more supportive of it for one or more nights next week.

The cold front in question may also be a transient agent for rain. Odds for a shower: 0% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, 60% Thursday night into Friday morning, and 20% or less for the weekend. Rain amounts ought to range from zero for spots that miss the showers, obviously, to a few tenths of an inch in a few lucky spots.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: subtropical development odds have increased with a storm east of Bermuda. The system will not affect the Carolinas.

