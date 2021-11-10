Carolina Beach Town Council delays parking discussion

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - At a meeting Tuesday evening, Carolina Beach Town Council tabled a text amendment to address private parking lots that charge for parking until an upcoming workshop. The Council was set to address irregularities among private parking lots that charge for parking.

The town currently has five parking lots in the Central Business District that are owned by the town, providing a total of 365 spaces. Three privately owned lots had agreements with the Town to manage parking in the district that are year-to-year for a total 220 spaces. There are seven private temporary parking lots that operated this summer in the CBD for a total of 595 spaces,

In 2007, an allowance was created to allow for private lots to charge for parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The allowance was created with the downturn in the economy to allow vacant lot property owners to make use of their property that were in transition.

What was one temporary lot operating in 2007 has now expanded to outnumber the number of town spaces for the first time.

Temporary private parking lot permits are issued annually and owners of these lots can charge for parking from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

If approved for permanent parking, owners of these lots can charge all year round but are required to do upgrades to handle stormwater, provide landscaping and handicap parking. No permanent parking permits have been issued since the allowance was created in 2007.

Town Council staff provided three options for review:

1. Eliminate the allowance for temporary private parking lots to charge for parking. The property owners could still use their property for permanent parking lots, but would have to do upgrades.

2. Allow existing commercial business in the CBD to charge for parking when the business is closed.

3. No change and continue to allow for temporary private parking lots to charge in the CBD Planning & Zoning Commission recommended to remove temporary parking lots and amend the permanent parking lots with additional standards.

In October, Carolina Beach Town Council selected a new parking company, Pivot Parking, to manage town parking lots.

