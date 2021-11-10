Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest in fatal shooting in Supply

Christopher Joseph Kelly
Christopher Joseph Kelly(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “person of interest” in a fatal shooting.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office is searching for Christopher Joseph Kelly in connection to a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Deer Vista Street in Supply.

“Christopher Joseph Kelly, 30, is a white male who stands 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 168 lbs. He has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. Kelly also has multiple tattoos all over his body including his neck and above his right eyebrow,” the Facebook post states. “Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Christopher Joseph Kelly should contact Det. Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.

“Detectives believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”

🚨PERSON OF INTEREST WANTED IN CONNECTION TO FATAL SHOOTING🚨 Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

