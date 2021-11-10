Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladen County Board of Education votes to not require masks

Bladen County School officials are calling their current budget "critical." (Source: WECT)
Bladen County School officials are calling their current budget "critical." (Source: WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Masks will not be required in Bladen County Schools for the next month. In a close 5-4 vote the Bladen County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for staff and students.

This change is effective for the next month, until the Board revisits the mask policy in December.

The Board is required to vote on the mask policy every month.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Wilmington man killed in crash at Market Street and Station Road
Naulege Johnson appears before a judge in a New Hanover County courtroom.
Suspects in fatal downtown shooting ordered to be held without bond
Riegelwood man identified as victim of River Road shooting
Floodwaters in Carolina Beach.
Southeastern North Carolina sees significant flooding this weekend
Jeffrey Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.
New airport director has higher salary than outgoing female director

Latest News

A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End...
Documentary about “Black Lives Matter” art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival
Documentary about “Black Lives Matter” art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival
Documentary about "Black Lives Matter" art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival
NHC schools teacher assistants rally for wage improvements
NHC schools teacher assistants rally for wage improvements
Downtown businesses to get facelifts, more grants on the way
Wilmington Downtown Inc. awards facade improvement grants to businesses