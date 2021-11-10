Bladen County Board of Education votes to not require masks

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Masks will not be required in Bladen County Schools for the next month. In a close 5-4 vote the Bladen County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for staff and students.

This change is effective for the next month, until the Board revisits the mask policy in December.

The Board is required to vote on the mask policy every month.

