WPD investigates after woman dies of gunshot wound

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a welfare check around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in the 4100 block of Hearthside Drive and discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

The female victim passed away from a gunshot wound. In addition, a male was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The WPD Investigation Division is currently investigating the deaths.

Police say the public is not in danger and this is an isolated incident.

The victims’ identification are currently being withheld pending family notification.

