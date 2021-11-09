Water main leak leads to water outages, boil advisory in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Some Burgaw residents may see water outages after a leak was identified Tuesday in a water main at the intersection of N. Dickerson St. and W. Drane St.

“Water outages are expected for customers on the north side of Burgaw while crews make the necessary repairs,” the town stated in a news release. “Any areas with significantly reduced or no water pressure are advised to boil water once it is restored. The Town of Burgaw Facebook page and website will be updated once any advisories are lifted.”

