School board to consider mask policy in New Hanover County Schools

By Kendall McGee
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday night, New Hanover County School Board leaders could take action on a controversial issue: masks in schools.

The topic of masking in schools is a contentious issue that has spurred disorder, disagreements, and people being removed from the school board building in the past.

Under state law, school boards must vote at least once a month on whether the mask policy should be changed.

In other nearby areas, Pender and Brunswick County, school districts have already moved to mask optional policies.

Currently, New Hanover County still has an active mask mandate for public buildings; however, that rule could also change this Friday. The county health board plans on holding a special meeting to consider action on the rule.

With case numbers trending down and lower positivity rates, it’s anyone’s guess what leaders will decide tonight about masking in schools.

