Residents call for change after fatal crash at intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of cars and trucks use Wilmington’s Market Street every day.

After 79-year-old Peter Anstatt was killed in a three vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Market St. and Station Rd., residents are calling for change.

People who live in this area say they’ve seen too many crashes here, often from drivers trying to turn left onto Market Street forcing them to cross two lanes of busy traffic.

“My husband, he got in an accident the same way and totaled his truck,” said Station Road resident, Jirah Batts.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to put in a traffic light and a raised median to eliminate any left hand turns. The plan, part of the Military Cutoff Extension Plan, is supposed be done late next year or early 2023.

The redesigning plan for Market St. and Station Rd. intersection. (NCDOT)

“They need to put it up as soon as possible. Way before next year. Try like two months, a month,” said Batts.

Denise Kuebrick, who is also a resident on Station Rd., has seen the effects of this intersection firsthand.

“There’s going to be more wrecks here. Since I’ve lived here a year I’ve seen at least 3. So, and you know, yesterday being the worst one,” said Kuebrick.

Andrew Barksdale, the Public Relations Officer with NCDOT, said this intersection is one of the last parts of the plan to be finished.

“This has been under contract for about three years, and unfortunately, this is one of the last things that will get finished. We think we will have it finished by the end of next year,” said Barksdale.

Until then, residents like Batts will continue to use caution when crossing Market St.

“I just say try to be safe, try to be considerate of other drivers, and take precautions going in and coming out,” said Batts.

