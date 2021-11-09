First Alert Forecast: sunny and warmer ahead of sharp cold front

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s as sunshine graces the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday. The approach and passage of a cold front will author some modest shower chances late in the week: 20% Thursday, 40% Friday, and 20% or less for the weekend. After the front, the nippy November wind will return daytime temperatures back to the 50s and 60s by early next week and - first alert - set the stage for a chance of frost for some of the mornings.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: a North Atlantic cold front has captured the remnants of Tropical Storm Wanda; the Carolinas still have no threats.

