First Alert Forecast: layers in the morning, short sleeves in the afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A warm day in the 70s today makes way for a chill evening and Tuesday morning in the 40s. “Layers in the morning, short sleeves in the afternoon” is the motto!

More 70s grace the Cape Fear Region into late-week.

Temperatures WARM UP📈...before another cool-down into Friday with an approaching cold front. More details including rain odds at https://t.co/NzJBTuNbhq pic.twitter.com/NdsOVYOlaE — Claire Fry WECT (@clairefrywx) November 9, 2021

The approach and passage of a cold front will author some modest shower chances late in the week: 20% Thursday, 40% Friday, and 20% or less for the weekend. After the front, the nippy November wind will return daytime temperatures back to the 50s and 60s by early next week and - first alert - set the stage for a chance of frost for some of the mornings.

Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: with three weeks left in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Carolinas have no threats

