First Alert Forecast: layers in the morning, short sleeves in the afternoon
Chilly November temperatures will make a return soon...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A warm day in the 70s today makes way for a chill evening and Tuesday morning in the 40s. “Layers in the morning, short sleeves in the afternoon” is the motto!
More 70s grace the Cape Fear Region into late-week.
The approach and passage of a cold front will author some modest shower chances late in the week: 20% Thursday, 40% Friday, and 20% or less for the weekend. After the front, the nippy November wind will return daytime temperatures back to the 50s and 60s by early next week and - first alert - set the stage for a chance of frost for some of the mornings.
Catch more details on these changes in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
Lastly: with three weeks left in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Carolinas have no threats
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.