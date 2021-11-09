Downtown businesses to get facelifts, more grants on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tourism is booming in the Cape Fear and Wilmington Downtown Inc. wants to keep it that way by making sure there are no signs of eyesores.

“Wilmington being beautiful is what we’re all about,” said Holly Childs, president and CEO of WDI. “We definitely want people to love their experience when they come to downtown Wilmington and be able to support our local businesses. This accomplishes both goals.”

Five businesses in downtown Wilmington received grants for façade improvement projects in the last few weeks. Each grant was worth up to $2,500 to go towards things like repairs and murals on storefronts.

Some recipients have already completed projects like Taco Baby’s mural. Meanwhile, Front Street Brewery is planning on repainting the façade of its building. It also hopes to fix some cosmetic issues brought on by Hurricane Florence, much like Efird Commercial Real Estate’s plans for its grant.

The Brooklyn Arts Center’s plans are a bit bigger than what the grant can cover, but WDI was still happy to help.

“Cat’s Cottage was a great project,” said Childs. “That is an overall historic renovation project, so our $2,500 was just a drop in a bucket, but an important drop we like to think.”

While only one is left for this round of checks, more could be on the way for others. Childs says there are discussions happening in the coming weeks to hopefully add more funds to the program and offer five more grants this fiscal year. Those grants would also only be for businesses in the Municipal Services District.

To apply for those grants, contact WDI online.

