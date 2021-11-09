Documentary about “Black Lives Matter” art installation to premiere at Cucalorus Film Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A short documentary about the effort to create a “Black Lives Matter” art installation on city-owned property in Wilmington will premiere at this year’s Cucalorus Film Festival.

The art installation was the brainchild of artist Greyson Davis, who is featured prominently in the documentary.

Following protests around the nation and in Wilmington in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, Davis, other artists and activists took the idea to city council.

The process to gain approval from the city for the art installation led to a heated discussion between city council members during a meeting last year.

Ahead of our @cucalorus premier of @eighteenforward we wanted to share an important message.. . . . . Get out and vote! . . . . #ilm #film #filmnc #vote #documentary #cucalorus #wilmingtonnc #wilmington #northcarolina #art Posted by Lighthouse Films on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Council member Charlie Rivenbark called the phrase “Black Lives Matter” both “divisive” and “racist,” and referenced murders of Black citizens during a meeting last year.

“To think that Black lives don’t matter is folly,” he said. “I mean, it’s ludicrous. And it makes me think that they don’t think that much of themselves, if they’ve got to have a sign out there that says Black Lives Matter, I can’t get my head wrapped around it.”

Council members ultimately voted 5-2 to approve the resolution adopting the message “Black Lives Do Matter. End Racism Now” and authorizing the manager to accept the donation of an art installation for downtown Wilmington.

The art installation is now at the Jervay Memorial Park. The city recently granted approval for the art installation to stay up until September 26, 2022.

The documentary, directed by Brad Walker and Zai from Lighthouse Films, premieres at 10:15 a.m. on Fri., November 12 at Thalian Hall main stage.

