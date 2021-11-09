Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes for gym goodies for students

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “The Adventure Begins” - Kindergarten teacher needs educational kits and games for students
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Wilmington Preparatory Academy, who teaches gym for Kindergarteners through 8th graders, needs help optimizing her class.

Ms. Wolf says students don’t have much equipment to play with, or much space to work with. For example, students can’t play tennis because there aren’t enough racquets.

Ms. Wolf hopes the grant will fund equipment made for small spaces, along with tennis racquets for students, and exercise balls for those that have developmental disabilities with movement.

Click here to donate.

