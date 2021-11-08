Senior Connect
United to begin offering flights between ILM, Newark in February

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - United Airlines will begin offering nonstop services between Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Newark Liberty International Airport starting Feb. 11.

“The nonstop flights will operate twice daily on the CRJ-550. United’s CRJ-550 is the world’s first 50-seat regional aircraft designed to offer first class seats and amenities,” ILM stated in a news release.

Here is the flight schedule:

Depart Newark, 1:43 p.m., arrive at ILM, 3:33 p.m.

Depart Newark, 9:26 p.m., arrive at ILM, 11:16 p.m.

Depart ILM, 6 a.m., arrive at Newark, 7:43 a.m.

Depart ILM, 4:03 p.m., arrive at Newark, 5:46 p.m.

“Our community has long desired nonstop service to Newark for many years and we are thankful that United has chosen to provide this service,” said Gary Broughton, Interim Airport Director. “The New York area is a top market for ILM, inbound and outbound, and we look forward to seeing strong community support for this new route.”

