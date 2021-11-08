Two Saturday COVID vaccine events for children ages 5 - 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health announced two events to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 - 11.

The clinics will be held at the Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital at 2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington.

First doses of the vaccine will administered Saturday Nov. 13 and Saturday Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. You do not have to be a patient of NHRMC or Novant Health to schedule an appointment.

You can schedule an appointment online at NHRMC.org/Covid or call 910-662-2020 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) and a different formulation than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Prior to the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine to include children 5 through 11 years of age, the vaccine was authorized for people ages 12 and older.

