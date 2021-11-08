Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two Saturday COVID vaccine events for children ages 5 - 11

COVID-19 vaccines available locally for 5-11-year-old children today
COVID-19 vaccines available locally for 5-11-year-old children today
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health announced two events to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 - 11.

The clinics will be held at the Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital at 2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington.

First doses of the vaccine will administered Saturday Nov. 13 and Saturday Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. You do not have to be a patient of NHRMC or Novant Health to schedule an appointment.

You can schedule an appointment online at NHRMC.org/Covid or call 910-662-2020 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) and a different formulation than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Prior to the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine to include children 5 through 11 years of age, the vaccine was authorized for people ages 12 and older.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naulege Johnson appears before a judge in a New Hanover County courtroom.
Suspects in fatal downtown shooting ordered to be held without bond
Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Crews respond to fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington
UPDATE: One arrested after wreck on Oleander Drive in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to...
33-year-old man found shot to death on River Road, police say
Floodwaters in Carolina Beach.
Southeastern North Carolina sees significant flooding this weekend

Latest News

After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Pender Co. Health Department offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,997 new coronavirus cases, 1,144 hospitalizations; percent positive drops to 4%
Children get vaccinated against COVID-19 in New Hanover County
Parents taking young children for vaccine express relief