Southeastern North Carolina sees significant flooding this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After several inches of rain and king tides hit Southeastern North Carolina this weekend, many places are seeing higher than usual flooding.

Scott Baggie, a resident of Carolina Beach, went to visit his job site today and was shocked to see the water so high.

“It’s definitely a hurricane-type event,” said Baggie.

Canal Dr. in Carolina Beach was completely flooded, with many parts blocked off by law enforcement into early Sunday afternoon.

“Today is predicted to be maybe the fourth-highest tide we’ve ever seen in history,” said Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley.

Flooding is expected to last throughout the week, and city leaders say they plan to keep monitoring the roads.

“Travel and make plans ahead. If you need to travel to avoid the early morning floods, they’ll be a little later in the next few days, but just plan ahead,” said Oakely.

Oakely also said it is best to not drive through these floodwaters and encourages everyone to be respectful of the water levels and other people’s property.

Residents like Baggie, however, are concerned with the water levels they’ve seen in the past few days.

“The inlet is over on the dock, across the road, and up the hill a little bit. So yeah, it’s pretty bad,” said Baggie.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation, and expect the water to recede within the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.