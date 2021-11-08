Senior Connect
Riegelwood man identified as victim of River Road shooting

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Riegelwood man has been identified as the victim of a shooting on River Road last week.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers found 30-year-old Shelton Dwayne Long dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 4200 block of River Road shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

