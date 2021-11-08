Four County Electric rolls out new text alert system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four County Electric Membership Corporation (FCEMC) recently rolled out a new outage text alert program.

“This program provides members with an easy and convenient way to stay informed during a power outage by sending text notifications if an outage is detected,” FCEMC stated in a news release.

Officials say members will receive a text alert when an outage is detected, when service is restored, and, if requested, members will receive a status update.

“Our goal is to provide reliable, safe, affordable electricity to our members, but we also want to provide convenience,” said FCEMC CEO Don Gatton. “This program provides another method for us to communicate quickly and effectively during power outages.”

Customers who have one account with FCEMC will automatically be enrolled into the program using the mobile number on file with their account. Customers with multiple accounts will need to register each account on the cooperative’s website.

