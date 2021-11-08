Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sunshine and warmth are in abundant supply through midweek

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a stormy weekend in the Cape Fear Region, rainclouds, winds, and tides are calming and settling. Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright and brisk Monday evening before the sun sets around 5:12 p.m. Temperatures ought to dive into the lower and middle 40s tonight, making way for a chilly Tuesday morning. Dry or mostly dry skies ought to extend to Veterans Day Thursday, too, with temperatures likely in the 60s at the ceremonious 11 a.m. hour en route to the 70s for the afternoon.

Transient rain chances eventually reenter your seven-day forecast. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: a North Atlantic cold front has captured the remnants of Tropical Storm Wanda; the Carolinas still have no threats.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

