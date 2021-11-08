Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: settled after the storm, for a few days at least

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a stormy weekend in the Cape Fear Region, rainclouds, winds, and tides are calming and settling. Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright and brisk Monday with temperatures swelling into the 60s before a noticeably earlier 5:12 p.m. sunset. Dry or mostly dry skies ought to extend to Veterans Day Thursday, too, with temperatures likely in the 60s at the ceremonious 11 a.m. hour en route to the 70s for the afternoon.

Transient rain chances eventually reenter your seven-day forecast. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: a North Atlantic cold front has captured the remnants of Tropical Storm Wanda; the Carolinas still have no threats.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Sunday morning shooting in downtown Wilmington, two suspects charged
Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Crews respond to fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington
UPDATE: One arrested after wreck on Oleander Drive in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to...
33-year-old man found shot to death on River Road, police say
The stolen picture from The Penthouse Bar.
“Kiss” from Elizabeth Taylor stolen from The Penthouse bar

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 7, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 7, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 7, 2021
First Alert Forecast: another day with the umbrella by your side, gradual clearing into the evening
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 7, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 7, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 6, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 6, 2021