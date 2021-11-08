First Alert Forecast: settled after the storm, for a few days at least

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a stormy weekend in the Cape Fear Region, rainclouds, winds, and tides are calming and settling. Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright and brisk Monday with temperatures swelling into the 60s before a noticeably earlier 5:12 p.m. sunset. Dry or mostly dry skies ought to extend to Veterans Day Thursday, too, with temperatures likely in the 60s at the ceremonious 11 a.m. hour en route to the 70s for the afternoon.

Transient rain chances eventually reenter your seven-day forecast. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: a North Atlantic cold front has captured the remnants of Tropical Storm Wanda; the Carolinas still have no threats.

