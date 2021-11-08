Senior Connect
Fill the Boot campaign gets under way this week

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 67-year tradition will continue this week as New Hanover County Fire Rescue kicks off its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Firefighters from NHCFR will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, and other passersby to make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

“New Hanover County Fire Rescue displays an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” said Erin Randall, MDA’s Regional Director of Fire Fighter Partnerships. “We are so thankful for their continued commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for their willingness to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”

Firefighters will be at the following intersections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 10-12, depending on calls:

  • Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road
  • Highway 421 and the Isabella Holmes Bridge
  • Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road
  • Market Street and Porters Neck Road
  • Market Street and Gordon Road
  • Murrayville Road and North College Road
  • South College Road and Carolina Beach Road
  • Carolina Beach Road and Halyburton Memorial Parkway

“This fundraiser is an important way for our team to continue giving back and serving the community,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “I encourage everyone in the community to have a little extra cash on hand when you’re traveling this week, and make a point to donate it for this worthy cause.”

