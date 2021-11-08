Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

County election boards meet Tuesday to canvass votes from 2021 Municipal Election

County Boards of Elections across North Carolina will meet Tuesday to certify the votes cast in...
County Boards of Elections across North Carolina will meet Tuesday to certify the votes cast in the 2021 Municipal Elections.(WJHG/WECP)
By Jon Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County Boards of Elections across North Carolina will be busy Tuesday certifying the votes cast in the 2021 Municipal Elections. The vote canvass is the process of certifying the voting and tabulation of the votes are correct and making the results official.

The Board of Elections in each county will meet for the canvass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at their respective offices.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, approximately 334,000 registered voters cast ballots in the November 2 elections. A little more than one-quarter of the ballots, around 26 percent, came in during one-stop early voting, with about 71 percent of votes cast on election day. It is estimated that about one-and-a-half percent of voters used absentee by mail voting.

The vote canvass also determines which candidates, if any, are eligible to call for a recount in their respective races. In the case of an election for one seat, a candidate can request a recount if the difference between the two candidates is less than one percent of total votes cast in the race. In a multi-seat election, the difference must be less than one percent of the total number of votes cast for the winning candidates.

In an election under a county election board’s jurisdiction, eligible candidates must make the recount request in writing to the county board of elections by 5:00 p.m. on the first business day after the canvass, which in this election cycle is Wednesday, November 10.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naulege Johnson appears before a judge in a New Hanover County courtroom.
Suspects in fatal downtown shooting ordered to be held without bond
Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Wilmington man killed in crash at Market Street and Station Road
UPDATE: One arrested after wreck on Oleander Drive in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to...
33-year-old man found shot to death on River Road, police say
Floodwaters in Carolina Beach.
Southeastern North Carolina sees significant flooding this weekend

Latest News

Fill the Boot campaign gets under way this week
Jeffrey Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.
New airport director has higher salary than outgoing female director
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,103 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5.1
Hampstead to host Christmas tree lighting event Dec. 3