County election boards meet Tuesday to canvass votes from 2021 Municipal Election

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County Boards of Elections across North Carolina will be busy Tuesday certifying the votes cast in the 2021 Municipal Elections. The vote canvass is the process of certifying the voting and tabulation of the votes are correct and making the results official.

The Board of Elections in each county will meet for the canvass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at their respective offices.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, approximately 334,000 registered voters cast ballots in the November 2 elections. A little more than one-quarter of the ballots, around 26 percent, came in during one-stop early voting, with about 71 percent of votes cast on election day. It is estimated that about one-and-a-half percent of voters used absentee by mail voting.

The vote canvass also determines which candidates, if any, are eligible to call for a recount in their respective races. In the case of an election for one seat, a candidate can request a recount if the difference between the two candidates is less than one percent of total votes cast in the race. In a multi-seat election, the difference must be less than one percent of the total number of votes cast for the winning candidates.

In an election under a county election board’s jurisdiction, eligible candidates must make the recount request in writing to the county board of elections by 5:00 p.m. on the first business day after the canvass, which in this election cycle is Wednesday, November 10.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.