Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Sunday morning shooting in downtown Wilmington, two suspects charged
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to...
33-year-old man found shot to death on River Road, police say
Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Crews respond to fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington
UPDATE: One arrested after wreck on Oleander Drive in Wilmington
Gary Frink Sikes making his first court appearance Friday morning.
19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing elderly man during break-in

Latest News

Floodwaters in Carolina Beach.
Southeastern North Carolina sees significant flooding this weekend
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens
M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept....
‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail