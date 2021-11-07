Senior Connect
One killed in Sunday morning shooting in downtown Wilmington, two suspects charged

(AP)
By Zach Solon
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead and two suspects are charged with murder after a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say officers heard gunfire Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 0 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found that Johnny Jermaine Johnson, 43, from Leland, had been shot.

Police say officers rendered aid but Johnson succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

WPD says additional law enforcement units were dispatched and officers were quickly able to locate two suspects.

Police arrested Quajon Canty and Naulege Johnson. Both are charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond information has not yet been determined.

Canty was previously arrested in 2016 in connection to a hit-and-run involving a Wilmington Police car. At that time, Canty was a validated gang member.

WPD says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his friends and family,” WPD said in a news release.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

