At least one injured in wreck on Oleander Drive in Wilmington

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a two-car crash on the 5700 block of Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Police Department says a serious injury was reported from the crash.

Oleander drive is closed in both directions as crews work to clear the scene. Police ask drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

