“Kiss” from Elizabeth Taylor stolen from The Penthouse bar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A thief on Halloween night took a very valuable keepsake from The Penthouse Bar.

A man in a hoodie snuck past security snuck in Wilmington on Halloween weekend, and took a framed set of lips gifted to the owner by actress Elizabeth Taylor.

The owner, Jesse Davis, says it is what makes the place special.

“And to take that from somebody is like taking a piece of yourself. I keep some of my prized possessions up here to share, it’s like you know, we’ve turned it into somewhat of a museum because everything up here has meaning. All the paintings, all the everything,” said Davis.

He encourages anyone who may know this suspect to reach out to the bar or the authorities.

Suspect accused of stealing the picture. (WECT)

Suspect of who stole the framed photo. (WECT)

