First Alert Forecast: another day with the umbrella by your side, gradual clearing into the evening

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Hope you are well-rested after that extra hour of sleep! For many days, your First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a system that would bring some unsettled weekend weather. Here are the timing and impacts of a classic November nor’easter that will affect the Cape Fear Region this weekend.

Rain: Expect periods of rain diminishing Sunday. Rain will be light at times and driving at others. Most places will get between one and two inches of rain total from the weekend. Far inland sections may get a bit less. Coastal communities: perhaps a bit more. Almost all the rain will soak into the ground nicely because conditions have been abnormally dry lately.

Wind: Expect north or northeast winds will gradually ease today. Speeds will be in the 10s and 20s mph mostly. 30+ mph gusts are likely and a few 45+ mph gusts are even possible. Secure loose yard and patio items. Take extra care in traveling amid crosswinds on east-west routes and remember: downed leaves can be extra slippery.

Saltwater: Minor to moderate tidal flooding is likely from the storm and the recent new moon. Please stay alert in the usual trouble spots like the Canal Drive area of Carolina Beach. High tides to watch will be within a few hours of 9:00 a.m. this morning. Minor to locally significant beach erosion is possible and, offshore, hazardous gale and / or storm conditions are probable.

Temperatures will hover in the chilly 50s for most of today before a warming trend is set up for the workweek! Speaking of, see your ultimately brighter seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: Tropical Storm Wanda will continue to swirl harmlessly over open North Atlantic waters this week. No Carolina threats!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

