Crews respond to fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington.
In a Facebook post, the Wilmington Police Department says three vehicles are involved. Police have not released the number of fatalities or the number of people involved.
Police have shut down a portion of market street and encourage drivers to find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
