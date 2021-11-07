Senior Connect
Crews respond to fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington

Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday
Crews on the scene of a crash at Market St. and Station Rd. Sunday(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash at Market Street and Station Road in Wilmington.

In a Facebook post, the Wilmington Police Department says three vehicles are involved. Police have not released the number of fatalities or the number of people involved.

Police have shut down a portion of market street and encourage drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

