Crews respond to house fire in Southport Saturday morning
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post, emergency personnel were called out to the home on Clarendon Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was alerted and will be assisting the resident, according to the post.
