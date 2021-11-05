Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Voluntary water conservation advisory in place for New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties

A voluntary water conservation advisory is in place
A voluntary water conservation advisory is in place
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA issued a voluntary water conservation advisory, effective immediately, after crews from the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) identified a leak in a raw water transmission main.

The LCFWASA encompasses much of Southeastern North Carolina, including CFPUA, Brunswick County, and Pender County.

Crews have been dispatched to the scene of the leak and will work on plans for an emergency fix.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Frink Sikes making his first court appearance Friday morning.
19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing elderly man during break-in
Michael Hal Shaw II, left, and William Colt Cain
Warrants reveal more details about alleged assault incident involving former Bladen County deputy
Dakota Reiswig
Driver heading to prison for killing two people who were standing in driveway of home
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims
William Dewayne Simmons
Man receives life sentence for murder, robbery during Hurricane Florence

Latest News

Dr. Robert Moore, Nephrologist, M.D.
Doctor highlights kidney problems for COVID-19 patients
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a 33-year-old man was found shot to...
33-year-old man found shot to death on River Road, police say
Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Pender Co. Health Department offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
Groove & Grub event will help DREAMS of Wilmington continue to groove
Groove & Grub event will help DREAMS of Wilmington continue to groove