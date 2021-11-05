Voluntary water conservation advisory in place for New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA issued a voluntary water conservation advisory, effective immediately, after crews from the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) identified a leak in a raw water transmission main.

The LCFWASA encompasses much of Southeastern North Carolina, including CFPUA, Brunswick County, and Pender County.

Crews have been dispatched to the scene of the leak and will work on plans for an emergency fix.

