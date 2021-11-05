Pender Co. Health Department offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Health Department now is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

“Children are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health and Human Services Director.

Pfizer pediatric vaccines for ages 5-11 are available Monday through Friday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the health department in Burgaw (803 S. Walker St.), and the Hampstead Annex (15060 US Hwy 17, Hampstead).

For more details, contact the health department at 910-259-1230.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.